The game's vegetation has been converted from using the Vegetation Studio Pro rendering system to instead use the GPU Instancer Pro rendering system. This improved the performance of the game in a lot of areas. This new rendering system is a step between the old system and the future Nano Tech system as they both use the same terrain trees and terrain details systems. Some of the biomes have been slightly changed but are mostly the same. More biome changes may come in the future as a result of this switch.