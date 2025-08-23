 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Last Epoch
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 August 2025 Build 19712233 Edited 23 August 2025 – 23:46:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • The game's vegetation has been converted from using the Vegetation Studio Pro rendering system to instead use the GPU Instancer Pro rendering system. This improved the performance of the game in a lot of areas. This new rendering system is a step between the old system and the future Nano Tech system as they both use the same terrain trees and terrain details systems. Some of the biomes have been slightly changed but are mostly the same. More biome changes may come in the future as a result of this switch.

Changed files in this update

Windows Isles of Pangaea Content Depot 1403111
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link