 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 August 2025 Build 19712212 Edited 24 August 2025 – 00:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🎓 Japanese Learning
・🆕 New Hiragana Mnemonics for: や、ゆ、よ、ら
・📘 More JLPT N4 Quizzes (Many more on the way)
・🏪 Shop Buy & Sell buttons now in Japanese 「購入 / 販売」 — hover for English

🎨 Art & UI Updates
・👜 NEW Bag art
・🐉🧘‍♂️🐎 NEW card art for dragon, monk, and rider
・⚔️ New equipment screen art buttons and coloring
・🎴 New Main Menu Art

💬 Feedback & Community
・✨ Your feedback is shaping the game! Please share ideas, report bugs, or suggest improvements on Discord (link on Steam page or in the main menu).

またね！
Light :>

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3764891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link