🎓 Japanese Learning
・🆕 New Hiragana Mnemonics for: や、ゆ、よ、ら
・📘 More JLPT N4 Quizzes (Many more on the way)
・🏪 Shop Buy & Sell buttons now in Japanese 「購入 / 販売」 — hover for English
🎨 Art & UI Updates
・👜 NEW Bag art
・🐉🧘♂️🐎 NEW card art for dragon, monk, and rider
・⚔️ New equipment screen art buttons and coloring
・🎴 New Main Menu Art
💬 Feedback & Community
・✨ Your feedback is shaping the game! Please share ideas, report bugs, or suggest improvements on Discord (link on Steam page or in the main menu).
またね！
Light :>
BUILD 3.6: 🎨 Art & 🎓 Learning Expansion
