23 August 2025 Build 19712198 Edited 24 August 2025 – 00:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Now you can play on your friends' servers no matter how strict are their routers.

There are now two TURN servers, one in Warsaw and one in Central US, that will be used as fallback if NAT cannot be traversed.

Windows 64-bit Depot 2660971
Linux 64-bit Depot 2660972
macOS 64-bit Depot 2660973
