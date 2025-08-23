Today’s update is a big step forward for Wrench. For the first time, players can turn the key and start their cars. The engine starting and running is operating off of a series of simulations, not all of which are functioning or complete yet but even in this state it is already engaging and not something people will have experienced in other games. The fuel and air simulation systems are unfinished and the internal ECU and combustion simulation is not complete.

We are working on building an automotive sim game where the entire car functions as a series of simulations that operate through the entire part chain and react accordingly. No canned symptoms where “If part X is broken report symptom X.” We are focused on building observable behaviors so players can diagnose what is happening based on audible and visual feedback with some additional assistance from tools. This all needs to happen dynamically while the engine is running and support whatever oddball choices the player makes.

We are moving this update to the main branch because the existing main branch game is now so far removed from what we want players to see from us. This new build does not come close to reflecting the full game loop we are building but it does give the players a first look at diagnosis and problem solving and we think it is time for everyone to see where Wrench is headed. The legacy wrench build will live on in a new branch called “legacy” and players can continue to play by opting into the legacy branch.

3 years ago we decided that our plan for Wrench 1.0 was never going to be the game we wanted it to be. We made a big pivot, rewrote nearly all of the game code, and started building something much larger and more complex. The work we are putting in now for running condition and engine operation will also translate directly into letting us simulate performance modifications and engine tuning. Wrench will continue to be about performance and motorsports but we have to walk before we can run.