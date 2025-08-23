1、Added double-confirmation prompts for selling treasures and items.
2、Increased the animation speed for obtaining temporary combat power from Spirits with [Inspire].
3、Increased the spawn rate of the "Delete Card" event.
4、Increased the number of event refreshes.
5、Fixed a bug: Clicking "Abandon Run" and restarting the game would incorrectly redirect to the failure screen.
6、Fixed a bug: Incorrect button display in the settings interface.
August 24, 2025
