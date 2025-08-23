 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 August 2025 Build 19712099 Edited 24 August 2025 – 00:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1、Added double-confirmation prompts for selling treasures and items.

2、Increased the animation speed for obtaining temporary combat power from Spirits with [Inspire].

3、Increased the spawn rate of the "Delete Card" event.

4、Increased the number of event refreshes.

5、Fixed a bug: Clicking "Abandon Run" and restarting the game would incorrectly redirect to the failure screen.

6、Fixed a bug: Incorrect button display in the settings interface.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3946271
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link