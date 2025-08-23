 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Last Epoch
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 August 2025 Build 19712037 Edited 23 August 2025 – 23:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

How to switch to the preview branch on Steam

  1. Navigate to EXOME in your Steam Library

  2. Right click -> Properties

  3. Betas -> Beta Participation dropdown, select the preview branch

  4. You may need to restart Steam if it doesn't start updating automatically

v0.5.2 - preview branch

  • Fixed - T.E.S.A. was unable to be deployed in some circumstances. Any new deployed T.E.S.A. will now dismiss any previously deployed T.E.S.A.

  • Fixed - motion blur setting not displaying changed setting correctly in display settings panel

  • Fixed - multiple button click sfx can play when switching to the display settings panel

  • Fixed - throwables not replicating correctly when thrown

  • Fixed - sometimes clients will see host snap to looking rotation when moving instead of a smooth rotation to looking direction

  • Fixed - explosive projectiles will now do 1.5x explosion damage if the projectile was not able to arm before hitting something and exploding

  • Changed - increased priority respawning cost

Changed depots in preview branch

View more data in app history for build 19712037
Windows Depot 1761901
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link