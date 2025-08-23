You may need to restart Steam if it doesn't start updating automatically

Navigate to EXOME in your Steam Library

v0.5.2 - preview branch

Fixed - T.E.S.A. was unable to be deployed in some circumstances. Any new deployed T.E.S.A. will now dismiss any previously deployed T.E.S.A.

Fixed - motion blur setting not displaying changed setting correctly in display settings panel

Fixed - multiple button click sfx can play when switching to the display settings panel

Fixed - throwables not replicating correctly when thrown

Fixed - sometimes clients will see host snap to looking rotation when moving instead of a smooth rotation to looking direction

Fixed - explosive projectiles will now do 1.5x explosion damage if the projectile was not able to arm before hitting something and exploding