How to switch to the preview branch on Steam
Navigate to EXOME in your Steam Library
Right click -> Properties
Betas -> Beta Participation dropdown, select the preview branch
You may need to restart Steam if it doesn't start updating automatically
v0.5.2 - preview branch
Fixed - T.E.S.A. was unable to be deployed in some circumstances. Any new deployed T.E.S.A. will now dismiss any previously deployed T.E.S.A.
Fixed - motion blur setting not displaying changed setting correctly in display settings panel
Fixed - multiple button click sfx can play when switching to the display settings panel
Fixed - throwables not replicating correctly when thrown
Fixed - sometimes clients will see host snap to looking rotation when moving instead of a smooth rotation to looking direction
Fixed - explosive projectiles will now do 1.5x explosion damage if the projectile was not able to arm before hitting something and exploding
Changed - increased priority respawning cost
Changed depots in preview branch