Hello, hello, and hi! It is I, flower baasket! I have come with the promised patch!
There's quite a bit of changes in this one, so please let me know your thoughts.
Additions
-The hand size has been increased to 8 (was 6)
-Hovering over a Goal in the Goals Page will now tell you what that Goal unlocked
-When a Defense Droplet goes against a Counter Droplet, it no longer counts as a "Win," but instead as a "Hit"
-The SFX for Zhu and Envy Baby's attacks will automatically change into a gun shot if the shooting animation state is used
-Clarified the description of the Product Empty White
Balance • Changes
-Changed the icon for the challenge "Disk x Card" to be more fitting
-Disk 10 now increases the Maximum Droplet Roll by 1 (was 2)
-Night Light no longer gives additional damage, and now only inflicts 1 Burn
-Fleeting Huochong will now work with every Discard item except for Mini Spike Rake
-Mini Spike Rake can now only activate 3 times per turn
-Coeur D'enfant can now only activate 2 times per turn
-Regret Rock now only activates on Power Up, and now deals 5 damage on failure
-Hephaestus now only works when using Cubes to inflict Burn
-The cap of Heat-Charged Axe has been reduced to 4
-Wings of an Ash now only activates when you take damage (as opposed to anytime you got hit)
-Disk Pi now always gives 1 Damage Up, and now only heals 2 HP
-The maximum stack of Bind has been increased from 6 to 8
-Severance Mika's passive "A Smoke Break~?" no longer Discards 1 Cube, but instead loses 1 Cube (basically the same, but doesn't trigger discard effects)
-The Station Passive "Mask of Dreams" will now only inflict a maximum of 1 Joyless Flame
Bug • Fixes
God-ish has been in this section three times in a row...
-Fixed a bug in which the upgraded God-ish Cube could cause a crash upon downgrading
-Fixed a bug in which Bind would sometimes be calculated incorrectly, causing more Cubes to be bound than intended
-Fixed a rare bug in which doing too much damage in quick succession could cause the enemy to bug out
-Fixed a bug in which enemies could sometimes cause a crash when attempting to shift into animation states they do not have
-Fixed multiple typos found within various parts of the game
