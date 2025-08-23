 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19711967
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug fixes
- Fixed some rendering issues with creature skin.

Changes
- Improved feather skin.
- Showing fungi population in the planet zoom.
- Now you can export creatures from the editor.
- Added import/export systems for plants.
- Added possibility to rename plants.
- Added import/export systems for fungi.
- Added possibility to rename fungi.
- Added button, in the import screen, to open the Window’s creature/plant/fungi cards folder.

Developer notes

After this release, I need time to plan and introduce the next features, so next updates won't be just focused on bug fixing but also about adding more content.

Because of this, the pace of daily new patches will slow down a bit.

Changed files in this update

