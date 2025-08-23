Add League History and League Records.



Much easier to see who the best teams are and the best players in your universe. I renamed the Team History screen to History. It will still have your team info, but it now will have the league info as well.



I've also nerfed the amount of prestige points teams get for draft picks as I noticed there was some heavy prestige inflation as universes were getting 15+ years. I will keep an eye on it to see if I need to make further changes.



Thank you for playing the game and I hope you enjoy!