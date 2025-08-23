 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Last Epoch
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 August 2025 Build 19711954 Edited 23 August 2025 – 23:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Add League History and League Records.

Much easier to see who the best teams are and the best players in your universe. I renamed the Team History screen to History. It will still have your team info, but it now will have the league info as well.

I've also nerfed the amount of prestige points teams get for draft picks as I noticed there was some heavy prestige inflation as universes were getting 15+ years. I will keep an eye on it to see if I need to make further changes.

Thank you for playing the game and I hope you enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3897331
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link