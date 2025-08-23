 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19711925 Edited 23 August 2025 – 23:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🔫 Gameplay & Content

  • Complete weapon system overhaul:

    • Fixed loadout instead of procedural randomness.

    • Weapons can now be cycled via mouse wheel or stick press.

    • Available weapons: Standard MG, Minigun, Sniper Rifle, Rocket Launcher (more – including unconventional ones – are planned).

    • Added recoil, smoke and rumble effects for all weapons.

  • Squad members now have specialized weapons fitting their role — positioning and strategy become more important.

  • Crusher boss now uses its laser attack and spawns additional enemies. (Difficulty under observation, might be tuned later.)

  • Berserkers trigger screenshake when enraged. (If the community prefers, future updates may include options to reduce or disable such effects.)

🛠 Fixes

  • Fixed grenade throw direction when aiming with mouse.

  • Fixed grenade charge speed — power now grows at the intended rate.

  • Fixed Zulu’s walking sprite displaying incorrectly.

  • Fixed a bug where the player sometimes took damage instead of a squad member.

⚡ Performance

  • Code improvements should noticeably increase performance, especially on older systems.

  • Squad AI optimized — both smarter and lighter on resources.

🏗 Development

  • Project structure has been reorganized for faster content development in upcoming updates.

🔮 Coming Soon

  • A smaller update will follow next week.

  • Reason: I’m also setting up the official Cavedwarf Studios Discord server 🎉 so the community has a place to gather, chat and share feedback.

Changed files in this update

