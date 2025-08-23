Complete weapon system overhaul: Fixed loadout instead of procedural randomness.

Weapons can now be cycled via mouse wheel or stick press.

Available weapons: Standard MG, Minigun, Sniper Rifle, Rocket Launcher (more – including unconventional ones – are planned).

Added recoil, smoke and rumble effects for all weapons.

Squad members now have specialized weapons fitting their role — positioning and strategy become more important.

Crusher boss now uses its laser attack and spawns additional enemies. (Difficulty under observation, might be tuned later.)