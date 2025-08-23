🔫 Gameplay & Content
Complete weapon system overhaul:
Fixed loadout instead of procedural randomness.
Weapons can now be cycled via mouse wheel or stick press.
Available weapons: Standard MG, Minigun, Sniper Rifle, Rocket Launcher (more – including unconventional ones – are planned).
Added recoil, smoke and rumble effects for all weapons.
Squad members now have specialized weapons fitting their role — positioning and strategy become more important.
Crusher boss now uses its laser attack and spawns additional enemies. (Difficulty under observation, might be tuned later.)
Berserkers trigger screenshake when enraged. (If the community prefers, future updates may include options to reduce or disable such effects.)
🛠 Fixes
Fixed grenade throw direction when aiming with mouse.
Fixed grenade charge speed — power now grows at the intended rate.
Fixed Zulu’s walking sprite displaying incorrectly.
Fixed a bug where the player sometimes took damage instead of a squad member.
⚡ Performance
Code improvements should noticeably increase performance, especially on older systems.
Squad AI optimized — both smarter and lighter on resources.
🏗 Development
Project structure has been reorganized for faster content development in upcoming updates.
🔮 Coming Soon
A smaller update will follow next week.
Reason: I’m also setting up the official Cavedwarf Studios Discord server 🎉 so the community has a place to gather, chat and share feedback.
