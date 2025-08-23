 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19711902 Edited 23 August 2025 – 23:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added:
  • Added the option to press an abilites keybind again to confirm the cast position for ground abilities


Updated:
  • Improved AI attack logic


Fixed:
  • Fixed attack and movement animations overriding each other

