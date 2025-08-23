V8 Update is LIVE!



New Features

Save/Load System – Support for multiple playthroughs!

Starting Options – Choose your Past, Wants, and a Special Trait for unique game starts.

New Ores – Find Uncut Emerald, Topaz, Opal, and Diamond while mining.



Bug Fixes

Movement times are now consistent (no more random slowdowns).



Changes

UI Overhaul - Less gray, more style!

Savage Bee now drops Needle

Shadow Demon no longer drops up to 15 Void Runes

Infernal Demon’s Hellsteel Ore drop rate increased (0.1% → 0.5%)

Mining & Woodcutting movement now have chances to drop items

Default shop stock reduced to 20% (buying/selling now impacts prices more)

Price changes:

Leek: 1 → 10

Honey: 2 → 25

Tungsten items now have a blue tint for easier distinction



Notice – Save File Location Changes

New save file location:

C:\Users\{USERNAME}\AppData\LocalLow\UDC\RuneKingdom

To keep old saves, move them from:

C:\SteamLibrary\steamapps\common\RuneKingdom Playtest\RuneKingdom_Data (They end in .Sav)



Old saves are backwards compatible, but will default to a generic character name. A new save let you pick your own. This helps prep for Cloud Saving in the full release.



Every effort was made to preserve saves, but since this is still a playtest, some data loss may occur.



Thank you for testing and enjoy the new update, adventurers!