23 August 2025 Build 19711892 Edited 23 August 2025 – 23:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
V8 Update is LIVE!

New Features
Save/Load System – Support for multiple playthroughs!
Starting Options – Choose your Past, Wants, and a Special Trait for unique game starts.
New Ores – Find Uncut Emerald, Topaz, Opal, and Diamond while mining.

Bug Fixes
Movement times are now consistent (no more random slowdowns).

Changes
UI Overhaul - Less gray, more style!
Savage Bee now drops Needle
Shadow Demon no longer drops up to 15 Void Runes
Infernal Demon’s Hellsteel Ore drop rate increased (0.1% → 0.5%)
Mining & Woodcutting movement now have chances to drop items
Default shop stock reduced to 20% (buying/selling now impacts prices more)
Price changes:
Leek: 1 → 10
Honey: 2 → 25
Tungsten items now have a blue tint for easier distinction

Notice – Save File Location Changes
New save file location:
C:\Users\{USERNAME}\AppData\LocalLow\UDC\RuneKingdom
To keep old saves, move them from:
C:\SteamLibrary\steamapps\common\RuneKingdom Playtest\RuneKingdom_Data (They end in .Sav)

Old saves are backwards compatible, but will default to a generic character name. A new save let you pick your own. This helps prep for Cloud Saving in the full release.

Every effort was made to preserve saves, but since this is still a playtest, some data loss may occur.

Thank you for testing and enjoy the new update, adventurers!

