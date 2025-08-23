V8 Update is LIVE!
New Features
Save/Load System – Support for multiple playthroughs!
Starting Options – Choose your Past, Wants, and a Special Trait for unique game starts.
New Ores – Find Uncut Emerald, Topaz, Opal, and Diamond while mining.
Bug Fixes
Movement times are now consistent (no more random slowdowns).
Changes
UI Overhaul - Less gray, more style!
Savage Bee now drops Needle
Shadow Demon no longer drops up to 15 Void Runes
Infernal Demon’s Hellsteel Ore drop rate increased (0.1% → 0.5%)
Mining & Woodcutting movement now have chances to drop items
Default shop stock reduced to 20% (buying/selling now impacts prices more)
Price changes:
Leek: 1 → 10
Honey: 2 → 25
Tungsten items now have a blue tint for easier distinction
Notice – Save File Location Changes
New save file location:
C:\Users\{USERNAME}\AppData\LocalLow\UDC\RuneKingdom
To keep old saves, move them from:
C:\SteamLibrary\steamapps\common\RuneKingdom Playtest\RuneKingdom_Data (They end in .Sav)
Old saves are backwards compatible, but will default to a generic character name. A new save let you pick your own. This helps prep for Cloud Saving in the full release.
Every effort was made to preserve saves, but since this is still a playtest, some data loss may occur.
Thank you for testing and enjoy the new update, adventurers!
