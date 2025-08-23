 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19711890 Edited 23 August 2025 – 23:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. increased propeller-heads chase radius, and moved it further back. Meaning he should pass by you less often without noticing you.

2. remade some metal materials on chains and cogwheels.. also made new cogwheel models.

3. Increased subsurface scattering on the rats, they should look a little "softer" now, and in general a little brighter.

Have a nice day! 🙂

Changed files in this update

Depot 3891551
