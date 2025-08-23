1. increased propeller-heads chase radius, and moved it further back. Meaning he should pass by you less often without noticing you.
2. remade some metal materials on chains and cogwheels.. also made new cogwheel models.
3. Increased subsurface scattering on the rats, they should look a little "softer" now, and in general a little brighter.
Have a nice day! 🙂
