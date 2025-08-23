 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19711884 Edited 23 August 2025 – 23:13:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello everyone! Thank you for your feedback in the Steam Community page regarding the current state of the game! Thanks to you, I've gathered and corrected several issues, particularly with a bug encountered while attempting to complete the "The Monolithic Mystery" sidequest located at the Pyramid of Amkhu.

  • Fixed an issue where enemies that are supposed to be encountered on the World Map were not triggering the ability to provide an answer to the statues inside the pyramid.
  • Updated "The Monolithic Mystery" questlog to include additional hints regarding the intended rare monsters that should be encountered in order to complete the quest. (These rare enemies must only be seen at least one time. Defeating them in battle is NOT a requirement for this quest)
  • Increased the encounter rate of all rare monsters available on the World Map. This change should help to reduce the frustration of attempting to run into these types of enemies.
  • Fixed an issue where the player could successfully approach and open doors in most towns, but was unable to step forward through them while attempting to enter buildings.

