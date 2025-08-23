This hotfix brings several important improvements and balance changes:



- Shortcuts now save and work properly – no more losing progress when reloading.



- Reduced visual effects on some weapons – so they won’t block your view in combat.



- Boss highlighting added – certain bosses are now easier to see from a distance.



- Speed per level-up increased – from +0.3% to +0.4% per upgrade.



- Graphics quality boosted by ~5% – enjoy a slightly sharper and more polished look.