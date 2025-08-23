This hotfix brings several important improvements and balance changes:
- Shortcuts now save and work properly – no more losing progress when reloading.
- Reduced visual effects on some weapons – so they won’t block your view in combat.
- Boss highlighting added – certain bosses are now easier to see from a distance.
- Speed per level-up increased – from +0.3% to +0.4% per upgrade.
- Graphics quality boosted by ~5% – enjoy a slightly sharper and more polished look.
Hotfix Update – August 24, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 3759841
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update