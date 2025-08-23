I was going to wait until I had some more content to release these fixes but as the list kept growing I thought it would be better to release it now. Some stuff here may hint to changes coming soon.



* Add some 'tutorial prompts' into the actual levels (still WIP).

* FIX test audio sound crashing the game.

* FIX a few out of bounds skips on level 5-1. Some skips likely still exist here.

* The spikes on 5-2 now go at 80% of the speed.

* FIXES for level 4-2 - Add overhang above buildings above camera boundaries to stop players getting on top of the end 2 buildings. Moved the scaffold tilemap down 2 pixels. Add player standing collision layer to brick buildings near the end to stop player falling under the map.

* FIX (hopefully) Slime could get stuck on the players head without triggering the player getting hurt.

* FIX some spikes didn't have new collisions set correctly.

* Raise the scaffolding tilemap on level 3-3 + added extra hazards to try an avoid a bug where you can be stuck ducking.

* Fixed collision on the thorns for the swamp levels.

* Fixed (I think) being able to move the camera at the start of level 3-1.

* It's no longer possible to ground stomp while on a wall as this had some unintended side effects.

* The player can no longer perform a wall jump in the air while ground stomping.

* Finally fixed (90% sure) zlippern (the penguin) jittering back and forth randomly.

* Player should no longer look like they are floating on a corner of a wall.

