Chase Lootboxes and Twisted Chase Lootboxes can now be traded with Carlo for an Infinity Dice

Lootboxes and Twisted Lootboxes can now be traded with Carlo for a Void Dice

Fixed a crash that could happen during the obsolete quest item migration introduced in 0.5.1

Fixed Coop Quest item drop restriction to only apply to endgame sectors (during campaign all players who have not completed that mission yet must receive that quest item)