 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Last Epoch
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 August 2025 Build 19711725 Edited 23 August 2025 – 21:59:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

QoL

  • Lootboxes and Twisted Lootboxes can now be traded with Carlo for a Void Dice

  • Chase Lootboxes and Twisted Chase Lootboxes can now be traded with Carlo for an Infinity Dice

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a crash that could happen during the obsolete quest item migration introduced in 0.5.1

  • Fixed Coop Quest item drop restriction to only apply to endgame sectors (during campaign all players who have not completed that mission yet must receive that quest item)

  • Coop players do not need to have quest items to participate in sector missions that require quest items to play

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3498391
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3498392
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3498393
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link