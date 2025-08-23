VISUAL/AUDIO
- Added permanent offscreen indicators to T2 Anobrites.
- Assigned the lit material to cave enemies in a new way that's easier and allows for specific things to be lit in levels that use lighting. This should fix every bug involving weird enemy textures.
- Thanks to the above change, the enemy trails, splats, and hit particles should now be properly lit in the Cave. Some probably still don't work in Boss Rush, but that's fine.
- Adjusted the blur background of Shield Cells and Powerups.
- Fixed a typo in the Tutorial.
- Adjusted the warning indicator for Gloop returning to the Scarred Experiment.
- Added an intro component to Nightmare Growth's song so that the intro scream does not play whenever it loops.
GAMEPLAY
- Hellion's breacher spawn now uses the general artillery function, which is the same one that Gigabrite, Torrent, and Scarred Experiment use. It was long overdue because the artillery function was made to replace the old bomb logic that was visually-confusing.
- Blender's personal hitbox no longer has contact damage.
- Stonespark's Spark Balls have had their mixups removed because tthey still get commanded multiple times, the tesla link attack was stupid, and it was just all stupid. Going to compensate later.
- Controller users can now press Start to open the pause menu. In Practice, they can now press Select to open the spawn menu.
- The default controller binds have been changed to something that allows for simultaneous button presses a lot more easily.
- Fixed logic with the Mass Mutation event that was making it roll for Spinners turning into Warlocks. Now Sprites have that roll, as intended.
BUGFIXES
- Fixed a bug where Nightmare Growth would kill its own sapling instance in Boss Rush and softlock itself because not spawning them fails to progress the fight.
- HOPEFULLY fixed Scarred Experiment's movestack with its mutation attack, HOPEFULLY
- Fixed the aiming for Punchback and Bulldozer Bounce not working with controller.
- HOPEFULLY fixed the bug that was causing saves to be wiped??? There's only one thing that could have caused it unless this is long-term corruption so I hope it's not the latter.
- Fixed a bug that made the currently-selected control configuration in the rebind menu always say Controller despite the below binds not matching.
BUG WATCHLIST
- I know that the obliteration bug still exists.
- I know that you can clip out of bounds with enough speed.
- I know that the defeat screen sometimes fails to appear.
There's probably more that I forget to mention. Report any you see regardless.
Changed files in this update