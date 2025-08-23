 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Last Epoch
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 August 2025 Build 19711625 Edited 23 August 2025 – 23:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Just a mandatory font update we had to do.

If you experience any kind of problems with texts in the game, let us know!

Changed files in this update

Farmer's Life: Prologue Content Depot 1457731
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link