I’m a solo developer and I enjoy improving my work. In this patch, I’m refining details that once seemed like a good idea. I’ll also be adding more elements and anything new that inspiration brings along. Get ready — more improvements are on the way!
Please note: sometimes it’s better to uninstall the previous version and do a fresh install. The auto-update doesn’t always work as smoothly as we’d like.
1.01 - Polish Update – General Improvements
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update