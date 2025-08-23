 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19711591 Edited 24 August 2025 – 00:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
I’m a solo developer and I enjoy improving my work. In this patch, I’m refining details that once seemed like a good idea. I’ll also be adding more elements and anything new that inspiration brings along. Get ready — more improvements are on the way!

Please note: sometimes it’s better to uninstall the previous version and do a fresh install. The auto-update doesn’t always work as smoothly as we’d like.

Changed files in this update

