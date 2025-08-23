 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Last Epoch
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 August 2025 Build 19711558 Edited 23 August 2025 – 21:32:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey guys! This update doubles the performance of the game. You should be getting double the frames you previously were getting.

I also made some changes to the map to increase frame rate and improve visibility. I will be updating the map more in the coming days.

Thanks for playing!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2194881
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link