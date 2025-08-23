Hey guys! This update doubles the performance of the game. You should be getting double the frames you previously were getting.
I also made some changes to the map to increase frame rate and improve visibility. I will be updating the map more in the coming days.
Thanks for playing!
Major performance boost - minor map changes.
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2194881
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update