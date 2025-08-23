New Update: 0.411, Released 8/23/2025
HOPEFULLY Fixed Issues with lighting for AMD/Radeon cards on multiple levels.
Moved UI Damage Numbers up a bit
Fixed Clicking Speed and Lag
Fixed Display of "Charge" saying 40 mana.
Fixed large blood issues with Bats on starting weapons.
Worked on Spell Issues with Mobs
