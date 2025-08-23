 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19711550 Edited 24 August 2025 – 00:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

HOPEFULLY Fixed Issues with lighting for AMD/Radeon cards on multiple levels.
Moved UI Damage Numbers up a bit
Fixed Clicking Speed and Lag
Fixed Display of "Charge" saying 40 mana.
Fixed large blood issues with Bats on starting weapons.
Worked on Spell Issues with Mobs

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2265331
