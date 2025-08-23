 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19711542 Edited 23 August 2025 – 21:32:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Core Pylon: The One

“In the vast digital network, there is a single signal that stands above all others. Alone, it is unstoppable. Together, it is weakened. Such is the path of The One.”

The latest addition to Transistor Defense is here — the Core Pylon: The One. This pylon represents ultimate focus and singular strength, challenging you to abandon mass defenses and instead channel all of your power into The One.

Gameplay Effects of The One:

  • Lower Tower Shop Chance – Towers are less likely to appear in the shop.

  • Higher Shop Costs – Those that do appear demand greater investment.

  • 200% Damage Bonus – Field only 1 tower and wield overwhelming power.

  • 50% Damage Bonus – Run with 2 towers and maintain a deadly edge.

  • 0% Damage Bonus – Field 3 or more towers and forfeit the bonus.


The One rewards mastery, precision, and restraint. Can you stand against the AI with just a single tower blazing at full potential?

Patch Notes

  • New Core Pylon: The One

  • Added new music tracks

  • Music and SFX adjustments/fixes

  • Balance changes to Beam, Slow, Flame, and Acid Towers

  • Reduced Base Module Purchase Slots to 8 (from 10)

  • Bug fixes and stability improvements

  • Corrected typos

