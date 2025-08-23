 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19711532 Edited 23 August 2025 – 22:39:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

It's just a mandatory font update we had to do.

If you experience any kind of problems with texts in the game, let us know!

Changed files in this update

