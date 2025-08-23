 Skip to content
23 August 2025
Hey adventurers!

I want to take a moment to say a big thanks to everyone who has followed and supported me - it truly means a lot to me.

I’m really happy to announce that I’m preparing an Adventurer plushie for you. But to bring it from the mysterious tower into the real world, I need your help! We must hit 200 supporters in 10 days on the petition to unlock production.

Here is the link to sign the petition-

https://www.makeship.com/petitions/adventurer-plushie

You can help by signing the petition and sharing it with a friend who loves Megaloot!

If we reach the goal, the plushie goes into production, and many of you will be able to claim your own Adventurer. I believe that together we can make it real!

