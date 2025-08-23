- Fixed an issue with the low worktop collision that would cause items to clip through
- Fixed a bug with rare bag presets and added new ones
- Fixed a bug that would send the dog bed to the recovery area if you moved a build mode object over a tennis ball
- Fixed a misclassification on the firearm lockbox
Bug fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update