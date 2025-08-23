 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19711517 Edited 23 August 2025 – 21:13:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed an issue with the low worktop collision that would cause items to clip through
- Fixed a bug with rare bag presets and added new ones
- Fixed a bug that would send the dog bed to the recovery area if you moved a build mode object over a tennis ball
- Fixed a misclassification on the firearm lockbox

Changed files in this update

Depot 3079972
