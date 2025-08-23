Hi folks,

This is our second community update, built from your feedback, bug reports, and ideas. Every suggestion helps shape the game, and when it fits the vision, I’ll make it happen. So keep them coming.

In the meantime, I’m officially back from vacation and working on new content and story additions.

What’s new this time?

The combat log has been expanded with more detail and clarity. It now shows when conditions are gained or lost, and when effects like Opportunity or Feint actually trigger. With a few readability tweaks, it should be much easier to keep track of everything happening in battle. Anything else you’d like to see there? Let me know.

Portrait selection now includes a checkbox that lets you display every portrait in the game without restrictions.

The discoveries log has been improved as well. Looted items can be clicked to view their tooltip, making it easy to check details without opening your inventory.

Tutorials have been reworked to feel less intrusive. Once seen, they won’t repeat, and you can revisit them anytime in the codex. A new crafting tutorial has also been added after looting Ennathil’s supplies.

There aren’t many tutorials yet, but more will come as we move toward 1.0. If there’s something you’d like a guide for, let me know and I’ll add it.

Oxgate now has a proper inn, which will only appear on saves made before you first visited the town.

Finally, this update includes various UI tweaks and a round of bug fixes.

If you're reporting a bug, please include your player.log and a zipped copy of your save folder, both located at: C:\\Users\\%username%\\AppData\\LocalLow\\Spyridon Thalassinos\\Erannorth 3 Renaissance

Send them to 'support@erannorth.com'. Having these files makes it much easier to pinpoint issues and frees up more time for me to work on your suggestions and new content. If you’re running mods, please disable them first to confirm whether the issue still occurs.

Looking forward to your feedback and ideas as we push toward 1.0. Thanks for your support and enjoy the game!

Patch Notes - 24/08/25 # 0.8.05