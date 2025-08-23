Hello, hello, and hi! It is I, flower baasket! Here with some more balance changes and bug fixes. Another smaller patch.
If everything goes well today, I'll be posting a roadmap later tonight, too. Be on the lookout!
Additions
-Added 1 new Cube
Balance • Changes
We got a bit too fast...
-The amount of Speed from Simple Station Timer gained at the start of each Node has been decreased from 3 to 2
-The amount of Speed from Simple Station Timer gained at the start of each wave has been decreased from 2 to 1
-Wing Bouquet now only gives Tilt every other turn
-"Péricarde D'enfant" now only activates with Defense Droplets
-The Cube "Speed Up!" now only gives 1 Speed next turn
-The cap of Tilt has been decreased from 20 to 15
-Speed will now refund Water if your Cube was cancelled
-Envy Baby now gains slightly more benefits from getting a Perfect Performance
-The Cube drawing system has been slightly reworked. To put it simply, you are less likely to draw a Cube that you've recently drawn
-The description text for Products in the item selection screen is now larger
-The passives of the Station Ai Test Subject have been changed to share more information
-The Cube "Blood Funeral" from the Station Passive "Blood-Soaked Tigerfish" now inflicts slightly less Bleed
-Clarified the last Droplet of "Satisfying Embers"
-The Station Passive "Dull Creation" and similar acting passives will no longer trigger on Stickies played by Misery Gravedigger
Bug • Fixes
-HOPEFULLY fixed a bug in which systems with older CPUs would not be able to run the game. As I am unable to test this myself, please let me know if this actually works!
-Fixed a bug in which "next turn" passives would not activate upon starting a new wave
-Fixed a bug in which the Cube "God-ish" and "D/N/A" had their effects mixed up, causing neither of them to work properly
-Fixed a bug in which "Previous turn" effects could activate even when restarting the current Node
-Fixed a bug in which the Product "Yonggan/Zeus" would Restore 2 Water instead of 1
-Fixed a bug in which the Product "Dyed Nail Polish" would never activate, even if your hand wasn't full
-Fixed a bug in which Station Passives from other enemies could potentially cause the game to crash
-Fixed a bug in which you could end the Prison Phase while not in the Prison Phase while playing Envy Baby, resulting in a softlock
-Fixed a bug in which Inspired could caused crashes in certain situations
-Fixed a bug in which certain Products & Cubes could bypass status effect caps
Patch • Notes - Early Access 0.1.2
