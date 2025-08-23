Hello, hello, and hi! It is I, flower baasket! Here with some more balance changes and bug fixes. Another smaller patch.



If everything goes well today, I'll be posting a roadmap later tonight, too. Be on the lookout!



Additions



-Added 1 new Cube



Balance • Changes

We got a bit too fast...



-The amount of Speed from Simple Station Timer gained at the start of each Node has been decreased from 3 to 2

-The amount of Speed from Simple Station Timer gained at the start of each wave has been decreased from 2 to 1

-Wing Bouquet now only gives Tilt every other turn

-"Péricarde D'enfant" now only activates with Defense Droplets

-The Cube "Speed Up!" now only gives 1 Speed next turn

-The cap of Tilt has been decreased from 20 to 15

-Speed will now refund Water if your Cube was cancelled

-Envy Baby now gains slightly more benefits from getting a Perfect Performance



-The Cube drawing system has been slightly reworked. To put it simply, you are less likely to draw a Cube that you've recently drawn

-The description text for Products in the item selection screen is now larger

-The passives of the Station Ai Test Subject have been changed to share more information

-The Cube "Blood Funeral" from the Station Passive "Blood-Soaked Tigerfish" now inflicts slightly less Bleed

-Clarified the last Droplet of "Satisfying Embers"

-The Station Passive "Dull Creation" and similar acting passives will no longer trigger on Stickies played by Misery Gravedigger







Bug • Fixes

-HOPEFULLY fixed a bug in which systems with older CPUs would not be able to run the game. As I am unable to test this myself, please let me know if this actually works!

-Fixed a bug in which "next turn" passives would not activate upon starting a new wave

-Fixed a bug in which the Cube "God-ish" and "D/N/A" had their effects mixed up, causing neither of them to work properly

-Fixed a bug in which "Previous turn" effects could activate even when restarting the current Node

-Fixed a bug in which the Product "Yonggan/Zeus" would Restore 2 Water instead of 1

-Fixed a bug in which the Product "Dyed Nail Polish" would never activate, even if your hand wasn't full

-Fixed a bug in which Station Passives from other enemies could potentially cause the game to crash

-Fixed a bug in which you could end the Prison Phase while not in the Prison Phase while playing Envy Baby, resulting in a softlock

-Fixed a bug in which Inspired could caused crashes in certain situations

-Fixed a bug in which certain Products & Cubes could bypass status effect caps

