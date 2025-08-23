

Hey y'all!



We've been at it hard, polishing the game up for the Back to School Steam event, and it's finally here! Along with it comes a highly requested feature: Steam Achievements! We've got 22 achievements to collect in total including 2 alpaca-specific achievements that should be fun to encounter. I really want to shout out our amazing team. They absolutely killed it over the last two patches!



Also, there are some really dope games in the festival this year. One we particularly like is this neat math puzzler: Times Trials. Go check them out!



Some changes you can expect to see since the last build:

- Added 22 Steam achievements

- Marshmellow has updated visuals

- Alpaca glasses are fixed across the board

- Added the "swoop" VFX animation to the orchard trees harvest

... And much more here in Discord.



Stay Tuned. We have a lot more to come! Next feature update, look forward to Farm customization/cosmetics.



We hope you enjoy your time with PacaPomo!

You can follow us on our socials and if you want to support the devs, you can do so here!