-- added the first alternative story DLC! you will have to survive the story of the universe, farm XP, and survive as long as possible!

until the end of the earth and the universe! come relive the story of humanity!

(based on scientific facts!)

-- the controller can now be activated when controlling résop, not just from the game menu!

also, controller input for player 1 works even if your controller is detected as player 2.

-- added a new choice at the beginning of the game with emelyne (the possibility to shorten her story).

-- added new codes.

-- change to game launch. at the very beginning, if the game percentage is below a certain %, the story intro is skipped.

it is only present at certain percentages of the game.

also, added camera animation in the title menu.

-- added a new intro text if you are far in the game to better understand the story.

-- if you close the game too quickly, the screamer that normally only launches if the game crashes or is force-closed will appear.

the problem is fixed: even if you close the game quickly, it should be fine unless a crash occurs.

-- sprite changes, like in the shop. added button drawings.

-- added nebula’s secret bio, all in the king’s bio.

secret bios are accessible with a combination that requires hack mode.