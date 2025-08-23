-Fixed a crash in the caverns that was introduced in the last patch with a bad variable reference.



-Adjusted the difficulty of the Secudrome boss battle. Most drones now do slightly more to defend themselves at normal and higher intensities with the occasional attack independent of the main unit, with attacks scaling with intensity. This ensures that you have to be a little more aware of them and it's not just the main unit that is attacking with a constant frequency. Additionally, the rate at which the main unit attacks has been increased at higher intensities, leading to less downtime.