23 August 2025 Build 19711294 Edited 23 August 2025 – 20:26:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing Station Master RPG!

This update addresses the following issues:

  • Fixed orientation of point switches at tunnels at both ends of the map after double-tracking

    • This fixes trains that were unable to reach their intended track in some cases

  • Fixed "Shops, etc." income label popping up in random places

  • Income/expenses labels now get hidden from a certain distance

  • Improved escalators

    • Escalators now run a lot faster

    • Passengers should now no longer get stuck on them

    • Passengers now mostly keep a distance of one step between each other

  • Fixed passengers missing their train for no reason in some cases

In the next update (0.1.6), I want to address the performance issues with passengers.

If you stumble across any problem with the game, make sure to report it in the Steam Community section!

Thanks to all of you for playing this game! I really appreciate it!

~ Shioyama

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3458221
