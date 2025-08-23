Thank you for playing Station Master RPG!
This update addresses the following issues:
Fixed orientation of point switches at tunnels at both ends of the map after double-tracking
This fixes trains that were unable to reach their intended track in some cases
Fixed "Shops, etc." income label popping up in random places
Income/expenses labels now get hidden from a certain distance
Improved escalators
Escalators now run a lot faster
Passengers should now no longer get stuck on them
Passengers now mostly keep a distance of one step between each other
Fixed passengers missing their train for no reason in some cases
In the next update (0.1.6), I want to address the performance issues with passengers.
If you stumble across any problem with the game, make sure to report it in the Steam Community section!
Thanks to all of you for playing this game! I really appreciate it!
~ Shioyama
Changed files in this update