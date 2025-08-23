Thank you for playing Station Master RPG!

This update addresses the following issues:

Fixed orientation of point switches at tunnels at both ends of the map after double-tracking This fixes trains that were unable to reach their intended track in some cases

Fixed "Shops, etc." income label popping up in random places

Income/expenses labels now get hidden from a certain distance

Improved escalators Escalators now run a lot faster Passengers should now no longer get stuck on them Passengers now mostly keep a distance of one step between each other

Fixed passengers missing their train for no reason in some cases

In the next update (0.1.6), I want to address the performance issues with passengers.

If you stumble across any problem with the game, make sure to report it in the Steam Community section!

Thanks to all of you for playing this game! I really appreciate it!

~ Shioyama