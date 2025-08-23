 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19711275 Edited 23 August 2025 – 21:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The big audio update with sounds created and edited by Lutz Luikart (SoundTek)
- Added new background music
- Added new ambient music
- Added new UI sounds
- Added new character walking sounds
- Changed chapter 1 and 2 maps to use the new audio files

Bugfixes
- Fixed several bugs in the audio system

Changed files in this update

Depot 3914851
