The big audio update with sounds created and edited by Lutz Luikart (SoundTek)
- Added new background music
- Added new ambient music
- Added new UI sounds
- Added new character walking sounds
- Changed chapter 1 and 2 maps to use the new audio files
Bugfixes
- Fixed several bugs in the audio system
V 0.3.3
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update