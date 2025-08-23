 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19711258 Edited 23 August 2025 – 21:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Full release notes here.

This is more updates to the Forge of Empires mod.

Steamworks Integration

  • Fix a build-process bug that was causing Steamworks integration problems for OSX.

Forge Of Empires (Formerly Known As Sidekicks)

  • The Description of the DZ Empire in the game lobby now mentions that it does not work as the sole empire with most Sidekicks. If you want to use a Necromancer (or Dyson) and the DZ, Badger would recommend using the Necromancer (or Dyson) Empire and a DZ Sidekick.
  • Make the Vanguard a bit faster for the Spire Sidekick.
  • More metal for the Ark Sidekick.
  • Ark Sidekick now starts with a Battlestation and a Support Fleet; it was really too weak without it.

Armada Empire

  • The Armada Empire can now hack a Superterminal.
  • Locust Buffs: When your locusts die, they respawn as a weaker version. This gives them more staying power in tough battles. Also spawn a few more locusts.
  • Adjust the Tiberium ships a bit; net buff to player. Improve the balance of the Tiberium ship cost; their strong ships are now more expensive. Add some new Tiberium ships. The AI no longer spawns Hunter Abominations at CPA time; instead they spawn a new ship, the Desolation, and it is part of the CPA itself. Many Tiberium Ships now spawn weaker ships when they die. This gives them a bit more of a theme as a faction. Spawn weaker ships in the CPA at the beginning of the game, and only spawn the bigger, scarier ships later.
  • Killing AI Command Stations now gives science.
  • Give a bit more warning for the Anti-Armada CPAs.
  • The Armada Empire can now dismantle their claimable starbases (the ones seeded on the map) rather than claiming them.
  • The Shipyard for the Armada Empire now mentions that it builds for flagships on adjacent planet. This fix also applies to the Necromancer.
  • Fix a bug where you could get negative tiberium. As part of this fix, building Armada structures that don't cost tiberium don't require you have positive tiberium.
  • Fix a bug where Kilrathi Locusts were upgraded by the wrong tech.

Heart of the Machine

I've been really sick the last three weeks, so I haven't made new progress on Heart of the Machine. I am finally recovering and returning to work properly, so update 28 will be coming along before too much further. https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2001070/view/524223621534581155

Changed files in this update

