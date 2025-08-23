This is more updates to the Forge of Empires mod.
Steamworks Integration
- Fix a build-process bug that was causing Steamworks integration problems for OSX.
Forge Of Empires (Formerly Known As Sidekicks)
- The Description of the DZ Empire in the game lobby now mentions that it does not work as the sole empire with most Sidekicks. If you want to use a Necromancer (or Dyson) and the DZ, Badger would recommend using the Necromancer (or Dyson) Empire and a DZ Sidekick.
- Make the Vanguard a bit faster for the Spire Sidekick.
- More metal for the Ark Sidekick.
- Ark Sidekick now starts with a Battlestation and a Support Fleet; it was really too weak without it.
Armada Empire
- The Armada Empire can now hack a Superterminal.
- Locust Buffs: When your locusts die, they respawn as a weaker version. This gives them more staying power in tough battles. Also spawn a few more locusts.
- Adjust the Tiberium ships a bit; net buff to player. Improve the balance of the Tiberium ship cost; their strong ships are now more expensive. Add some new Tiberium ships. The AI no longer spawns Hunter Abominations at CPA time; instead they spawn a new ship, the Desolation, and it is part of the CPA itself. Many Tiberium Ships now spawn weaker ships when they die. This gives them a bit more of a theme as a faction. Spawn weaker ships in the CPA at the beginning of the game, and only spawn the bigger, scarier ships later.
- Killing AI Command Stations now gives science.
- Give a bit more warning for the Anti-Armada CPAs.
- The Armada Empire can now dismantle their claimable starbases (the ones seeded on the map) rather than claiming them.
- The Shipyard for the Armada Empire now mentions that it builds for flagships on adjacent planet. This fix also applies to the Necromancer.
- Fix a bug where you could get negative tiberium. As part of this fix, building Armada structures that don't cost tiberium don't require you have positive tiberium.
- Fix a bug where Kilrathi Locusts were upgraded by the wrong tech.
