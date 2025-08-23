Hey all! We really enjoyed last night's Launch Party game night, and we've been able to pop into some of your lobbies too! We are so relieved to see that people are having fun with the game, and, inevitably, we noticed some slight issues last night. Therefore, they have been fixed! As usual, if you notice any problems or need help, head over to Steam Discussions.

Season 9, Patch III (v2.9.3)

🔧 General Updates

Fixed an issue where the server would crash on Linux.

Fixed an issue where Crossfire & Subtransit would crash the game under a heavy amount of players.

Added some missing team members to the in-game credits document.

Fixed an issue where the low ammo indicator would sometimes trigger, even if the player's weapon was at full capacity.

🗺️ Map Changes

Added an extra light to one of the hallways in Subtransit.

🎮 Gameplay

Reduced the Glock ("9mm Handgun") damage in the Halo gamemode.

🌐 User Interface

Made the in-game HUD typeface easier to read with improved kerning.

⚠️ Known Issues

#143 The Tau Cannon charge sound persists after an overcharge.

#144 In CTF & Domination, the flags appear twice on the map. This is a visual bug only, the functionality of the flags is not affected.

#145 Weapon viewmodels do not appear in FPV when Spectating a player.

#164 The cursor sometimes does not appear in the Team Selection, MOTD, and Command Menu screens. As a workaround, you can use the number keys and spacebar to navigate these basic menus.



We plan to address these issues in a future update.