23 August 2025 Build 19711235 Edited 23 August 2025 – 20:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Increased base walking speed by a little over 20%.
This change is meant as a compromise to make movement feel smoother, while still keeping the oppressive, nightmare-like atmosphere that defines the game.

Thank you for your feedback — keep it coming, it really helps shape the experience!

Changed files in this update

