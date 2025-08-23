Increased base walking speed by a little over 20%.
This change is meant as a compromise to make movement feel smoother, while still keeping the oppressive, nightmare-like atmosphere that defines the game.
Thank you for your feedback — keep it coming, it really helps shape the experience!
