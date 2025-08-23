 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Last Epoch
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 August 2025 Build 19711231 Edited 23 August 2025 – 21:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

We’re excited to share our v0.0.4 Playtest Update with you. This update focuses on polishing the experience, fixing important issues, and introducing a new interactive feature:

  • Save Manager Quick Fix – A stability fix was applied to the save system.

  • New Beginning Flow – At the start of the game, an info panel now appears, letting you choose your pet. This choice is unique per key.

  • UI Improvements – The wishlist button text color issue has been corrected. All texts should now display clearly and be easy to read.

  • Post Processing Fix – We resolved a lingering color issue caused by post processing.

  • WC Visual Update – Smoke effects from the WC have been fixed. Plus, we added a WC cleaning feature.

  • Clock Fix – The clock issue introduced in v0.0.3 has been repaired.

  • Info Panel Alignment – After adopting a pet, the name text in the info panel now aligns properly.

  • New Interactable: The Pickaxe – To make the game more playable and challenging, we’ve added an interactive pickaxe. While it’s not tied to a special function yet, you can now click it to help your pet dig.

We care deeply about your feedback. Every bug report and suggestion helps us improve the game, and we’re working tirelessly every day to make it better. Thank you for your continued support!

🎁 Key Distribution Update: We’ve started distributing playtest keys gradually, with two small batches going out daily. If you’re already in the playtest, don’t forget that you can invite your friends to join this marathon as well!

Thank you for being part of this journey with us. Your support means the world.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3957061
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link