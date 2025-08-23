Hello everyone,

We’re excited to share our v0.0.4 Playtest Update with you. This update focuses on polishing the experience, fixing important issues, and introducing a new interactive feature:

Save Manager Quick Fix – A stability fix was applied to the save system.

New Beginning Flow – At the start of the game, an info panel now appears, letting you choose your pet. This choice is unique per key .

UI Improvements – The wishlist button text color issue has been corrected. All texts should now display clearly and be easy to read.

Post Processing Fix – We resolved a lingering color issue caused by post processing.

WC Visual Update – Smoke effects from the WC have been fixed. Plus, we added a WC cleaning feature .

Clock Fix – The clock issue introduced in v0.0.3 has been repaired.

Info Panel Alignment – After adopting a pet, the name text in the info panel now aligns properly.

New Interactable: The Pickaxe – To make the game more playable and challenging, we’ve added an interactive pickaxe. While it’s not tied to a special function yet, you can now click it to help your pet dig.

We care deeply about your feedback. Every bug report and suggestion helps us improve the game, and we’re working tirelessly every day to make it better. Thank you for your continued support!

🎁 Key Distribution Update: We’ve started distributing playtest keys gradually, with two small batches going out daily. If you’re already in the playtest, don’t forget that you can invite your friends to join this marathon as well!

Thank you for being part of this journey with us. Your support means the world.