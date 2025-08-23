Thank you for playing Undying Harvest! I know it's been a while, but I'm glad to bring the next update. This update mostly consists of small changes to make the game feel a bit better, with some minor bug fixes, balancing, and quality of life features.

I have some big plans for the near future to really spruce the game up, make sure to follow me on Twitter to keep up to date with what I'm currently up to!

https://x.com/CSBSoftware

Release V0.1.1.8:

-Implemented an input buffer

-Implemented an indicator that lets you know how much money you received from harvesting a plant

-Fixed invulnerable mushroom enemies

-Enemies no longer give money on death

-Mushroom enemies summoned by the Fungus boss will now no longer be able to spawn under the player

-Temporarily removed Big Jack (he will return)

-Reduced the purchase amount of the first plot upgrade

-Added new boss bonus, rewarding you for farming when there's a boss