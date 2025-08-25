Pack your bags and catch a ride on Spirit Railways, the All Aboard! Expansion is now available!

What’s New in Spirit City: All Aboard!

11 New Spirit Companions - Meet new friends along each route! Including Coorier, a dutiful mail-carrying pigeon and Aviotter, a jetpack-wearing otter who soars through the clouds. Both brand new Spirits and variants of old favorites await you on your journey!



A Customizable Train Cabin - Personalize your cabin with different seating styles, window designs, and even a charming open-air observation deck at the back of the train. Transform your train into something entirely your own, whether that’s a sleek spaceship, a gothic retreat, or a modern city train.



Breathtaking Views - Watch the world drift by with dynamic moving backgrounds designed to spark calm and wonder. From cozy countryside scenes to dreamy cloudscapes, tranquil underwater seascapes, and even the vast reaches of outer space, this magical train can travel beyond the rails to every corner of Spirit City.

In addition, we have updated the base game to version 2.0. You can find the full patch notes below:

NEW CONTENT: We've partnered with Lofi Girl to offer you brand new music! Enjoy 140+ new meticulously crafted lo-fi tracks, split in 7 playlists to fit any mood.

NEW FEATURE: You can now favorite songs from any of the playlists to add it to your custom "liked songs" playlist.

NEW FEATURE: You can now disable songs from any of the playlists if you don't want to hear it.

QOL: We've added a bunch more graphics quality settings to better fine-tune your lofi experience for your hardware.

BUGFIX: Updated the icon of some elements in the Kitchen DLC content that we're mismatching the actual item. (edited)

BUGFIX: Fixed some hairstyles losing their shine when using color customization

BUGFIX: Prevented some bugs that happened when using the UI buttons while a Spirit is being discovered. The UI is now disabled while a spirit is discovered.

BUGFIX: Fixed an issue where the productivity tracker would not calculate properly the time spent in-game if the date changed at midnight.

BUGFIX: Fixed some skinning issues appearing on arms for some top clothing items.

BALANCE: When discovering a Spirit from a DLC, you now earn 500SC. We hope that this balances things for when players are past early levels but still need Spirit Credits to purchase new items in a DLC to customize the area. Sorry it's not retroactive for already discovered Spirits!

We're away of a few minor bugs, we're working on a hotfix for later this week.

Known Issue: Some Soundscapes cause may cause graphical bugs in certain backgrounds

Known Issue: Web Browser resets when switching tabs in the music menu

Please feel free to report any issues you find, either on our discord or our Steam Forums in the bug report section.

We've been working really hard on this one! We hope you enjoy your time aboard Spirit Railways!

Of course we have even more free updates planned this year, which we'll share more info about in the coming weeks.

As always, thank you so much for your support!







