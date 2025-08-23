 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19711117
Hello

Changes In this update

* Tested using Ring 1.23 and Ring 1.24 (GitHub)
* All samples and applications are updated to recent version
* Ring2PWCT - Better code format when using multi-character operators

Thanks!

Changed files in this update

