Hello
Changes In this update
* Tested using Ring 1.23 and Ring 1.24 (GitHub)
* All samples and applications are updated to recent version
* Ring2PWCT - Better code format when using multi-character operators
Thanks!
PWCT 2.0 Rev. 2025.08.23
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update