We have been observing the players, and noted a few flaws and bugs.
Navigation system - Your Maps now will show the current position or room you are in
PDV19 - Behaviour overhaul, now he will be more responsive to the player
Extended FIZ , Beginners area - Little bit extended area, to be cycled
Tutorial Event - to bring some attention to the players about core controls
Maps had small tweaks
Teleportation bug fixed - bug occurred on teleportation from Liminal 1
