23 August 2025 Build 19711080 Edited 23 August 2025 – 20:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey.

We have been observing the players, and noted a few flaws and bugs.

  1. Navigation system - Your Maps now will show the current position or room you are in

  2. PDV19 - Behaviour overhaul, now he will be more responsive to the player

  3. Extended FIZ , Beginners area - Little bit extended area, to be cycled

  4. Tutorial Event - to bring some attention to the players about core controls

  5. Maps had small tweaks

  6. Teleportation bug fixed - bug occurred on teleportation from Liminal 1

THOs Dev

