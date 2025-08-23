 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19711062 Edited 23 August 2025 – 20:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update optimizations:

1. Added in-game gamma adjustment.

2. Added automatic optimal framerate adjustment: when V-Sync is enabled, the game will automatically choose the optimal framerate.

Changed files in this update

