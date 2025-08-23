🛡️ Endless Mode
- Added a new **Endless Mode** where you fend off waves of enemies.
- Buy towers, earn perks, and survive as long as possible.
- Two Endless levels have been added to the map. They unlock once you've progressed far enough in the game. Try to survive as many waves as you can!
📖 Spellbook Improvements
- Spell descriptions are now more detailed.
- Spells that summon skeletons now display the stats of those skeletons.
- Items previously listed in the spellbook's Item section have been moved under their respective skeleton units.
- Various UI and UX tweaks.
- Numerous gameplay bug fixes.
🛠️ Bug Fixes & Other Improvements
- Fixed an issue where the **"Perfectionist"** achievement sometimes wouldn’t be detected (applies to older save games as well).
- Improved skeleton formation logic.
- Fixed issues with overlapping text.
- Improved intro and outro cutscenes.
- Enhanced combat sound effects.
- Improved UX when discovering new items.
Endless mode changelog (update 1.2)
Update notes via Steam Community
