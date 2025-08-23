🛡️ Endless Mode



- Added a new **Endless Mode** where you fend off waves of enemies.



- Buy towers, earn perks, and survive as long as possible.



- Two Endless levels have been added to the map. They unlock once you've progressed far enough in the game. Try to survive as many waves as you can!





📖 Spellbook Improvements



- Spell descriptions are now more detailed.



- Spells that summon skeletons now display the stats of those skeletons.



- Items previously listed in the spellbook's Item section have been moved under their respective skeleton units.



- Various UI and UX tweaks.



- Numerous gameplay bug fixes.





🛠️ Bug Fixes & Other Improvements



- Fixed an issue where the **"Perfectionist"** achievement sometimes wouldn’t be detected (applies to older save games as well).



- Improved skeleton formation logic.



- Fixed issues with overlapping text.



- Improved intro and outro cutscenes.



- Enhanced combat sound effects.



- Improved UX when discovering new items.



