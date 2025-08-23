 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19710992 Edited 23 August 2025 – 21:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
🛡️ Endless Mode

- Added a new **Endless Mode** where you fend off waves of enemies.

- Buy towers, earn perks, and survive as long as possible.

- Two Endless levels have been added to the map. They unlock once you've progressed far enough in the game. Try to survive as many waves as you can!


📖 Spellbook Improvements

- Spell descriptions are now more detailed.

- Spells that summon skeletons now display the stats of those skeletons.

- Items previously listed in the spellbook's Item section have been moved under their respective skeleton units.

- Various UI and UX tweaks.

- Numerous gameplay bug fixes.


🛠️ Bug Fixes & Other Improvements

- Fixed an issue where the **"Perfectionist"** achievement sometimes wouldn’t be detected (applies to older save games as well).

- Improved skeleton formation logic.

- Fixed issues with overlapping text.

- Improved intro and outro cutscenes.

- Enhanced combat sound effects.

- Improved UX when discovering new items.

