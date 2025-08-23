 Skip to content
Major 23 August 2025 Build 19710986
Update notes via Steam Community

We’re rolling out a major update for HELP! My New Roommate is a Hung Goth Futanari Ghost! and it’s the biggest one yet. This update brings a lot of quality of life improvements, technical polish, and brand new content.

What’s New

  • Controller Support for a smoother way to play

  • Steam achievements to mark your progress and discoveries

  • Graphical bug fixes for a cleaner presentation

  • Expanded story content with new scenes to uncover

  • Skippable Poop segments so you can pace the story your way

  • Improved soundtrack with new mixes and added sound effects

This update is about refining the experience while pushing the story forward. Whether you’re playing for the first time or coming back, it’s a great time to dive in.

Changed files in this update

