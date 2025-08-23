We’re rolling out a major update for HELP! My New Roommate is a Hung Goth Futanari Ghost! and it’s the biggest one yet. This update brings a lot of quality of life improvements, technical polish, and brand new content.
What’s New
Controller Support for a smoother way to play
Steam achievements to mark your progress and discoveries
Graphical bug fixes for a cleaner presentation
Expanded story content with new scenes to uncover
Skippable Poop segments so you can pace the story your way
Improved soundtrack with new mixes and added sound effects
This update is about refining the experience while pushing the story forward. Whether you’re playing for the first time or coming back, it’s a great time to dive in.
Changed files in this update