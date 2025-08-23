We’re rolling out a major update for HELP! My New Roommate is a Hung Goth Futanari Ghost! and it’s the biggest one yet. This update brings a lot of quality of life improvements, technical polish, and brand new content.

What’s New

Controller Support for a smoother way to play

Steam achievements to mark your progress and discoveries

Graphical bug fixes for a cleaner presentation

Expanded story content with new scenes to uncover

Skippable Poop segments so you can pace the story your way

Improved soundtrack with new mixes and added sound effects

This update is about refining the experience while pushing the story forward. Whether you’re playing for the first time or coming back, it’s a great time to dive in.