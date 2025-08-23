- Rifle Texture now glows like the other items
- Starving head becomes passive faster
- Removed 1991 code from Research V21
- Fixed lava button rotation
- Lava button light is now off until crisis starts
- Fixed the scale of the harpoon when hitting the Azure Angler
- Stopped player from getting stuck in some camps
23rd of August update
