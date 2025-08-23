 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Last Epoch
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 August 2025 Build 19710975 Edited 23 August 2025 – 18:59:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Rifle Texture now glows like the other items
- Starving head becomes passive faster
- Removed 1991 code from Research V21
- Fixed lava button rotation
- Lava button light is now off until crisis starts
- Fixed the scale of the harpoon when hitting the Azure Angler
- Stopped player from getting stuck in some camps

Changed files in this update

Depot 2642951
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link