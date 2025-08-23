////ADDITIONS////////////////////////////////////

- Throws now have hitboxes attached during the throw animation, not just at the end! Line up throws to get even more damage out!

- Grabbed entities can now be damaged, but that will force a grab release

- (For new save files) A dialogue-based pop up will show for the first collected non-Zooka badge



////FIXES////////////////////////////////////

- Fixed a rare bug of the game crashing if the Vending Machine enemy somehow gets despawned and destroyed



If you run into any issues, please let me know! Thank you for playing.