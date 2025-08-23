 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19710968 Edited 24 August 2025 – 00:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

////ADDITIONS////////////////////////////////////
- Throws now have hitboxes attached during the throw animation, not just at the end! Line up throws to get even more damage out!
- Grabbed entities can now be damaged, but that will force a grab release
- (For new save files) A dialogue-based pop up will show for the first collected non-Zooka badge

////FIXES////////////////////////////////////
- Fixed a rare bug of the game crashing if the Vending Machine enemy somehow gets despawned and destroyed

If you run into any issues, please let me know! Thank you for playing.

