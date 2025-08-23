 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19710939 Edited 23 August 2025 – 19:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes:
  • Dinosaurs with spore auras are no longer immune to damage if the player doesn't have the corresponding spore buff. Instead, the dinosaurs will take 25% damage.
  • Added more hints about mushroom spores and dinosaurs
  • The "Classic Game" button has been temporarily replaced with a disabled "Minigame" button. The minigame will be enabled for the playtest if/when it reaches a stable state. Stay tuned!


Bug fixes:
  • Fixed a bug related to Steam-overlay
  • Increased a timeout after completing a level to help mitigate a race condition (which may cause the after-stage chat to not appear)
  • Adjusted some chat prereqs in the Fungi-Dinosaur level so the chat should always appear after completing a level

