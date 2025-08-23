- 3 (three) new items:
-Love bomb
-Fear bomb
-Flower hair
- New Quests:
-The Taste of Her
-The Merchant’s Debt
-The Rotting Bake-Off
-The Roulette of Flavors
- NPCs
- Reworks:
-lore
-skill tree unlock
-mastery unlock
0.9.6.7:
