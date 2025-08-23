📸 Photo Life Update Log
🏴☠️ Robbers
Robbers no longer need to queue.
Attacking robbers now has a chance to fail; if it fails, the robber's anger maxes out, ending the day immediately.
Robbery amounts now scale with the player's money.
Security interception probability has been increased (petty thieves still 100% intercepted).
👨🎨 Photographers
Senior photographers can now automatically replenish photo paper.
🎫 Scratch Cards
Daily scratch card limit set to 20 plays.
Total number of scratch card plays is now displayed.
🏢 Studios
Added Stop Taking Orders feature, editable in the studio.
Studio polling now randomized.
⚖️ Balance Adjustments
Bonus coefficient reduced from 1 → 0.85.
Gacha machine prices increased.
Updated formula for luxury level affecting customer quality.
Store visit rate now scales with studio number and promotion.
🛠️ Optimizations & Improvements
Players can load the last save after bankruptcy.
Removed in-game surveys.
Optimized lighting decorations to reduce performance cost.
Beginner tutorial improved after inviting models.
Improved “fighting robbers” guidance.
Renamed all “plots” to Studios.
Robots now turn or sidestep when stopping.
Fixed slow movement issue for customers from waiting area to front desk.
Disabled collision between water-carrying staff and customers.
Fixed issue where characters got stuck after being knocked away.
Shift key now toggles walk/run.
