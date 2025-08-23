 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19710906 Edited 23 August 2025 – 20:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

📸 Photo Life Update Log

🏴‍☠️ Robbers

  • Robbers no longer need to queue.

  • Attacking robbers now has a chance to fail; if it fails, the robber's anger maxes out, ending the day immediately.

  • Robbery amounts now scale with the player's money.

  • Security interception probability has been increased (petty thieves still 100% intercepted).

👨‍🎨 Photographers

  • Senior photographers can now automatically replenish photo paper.

🎫 Scratch Cards

  • Daily scratch card limit set to 20 plays.

  • Total number of scratch card plays is now displayed.

🏢 Studios

  • Added Stop Taking Orders feature, editable in the studio.

  • Studio polling now randomized.

⚖️ Balance Adjustments

  • Bonus coefficient reduced from 1 → 0.85.

  • Gacha machine prices increased.

  • Updated formula for luxury level affecting customer quality.

  • Store visit rate now scales with studio number and promotion.

🛠️ Optimizations & Improvements

  • Players can load the last save after bankruptcy.

  • Removed in-game surveys.

  • Optimized lighting decorations to reduce performance cost.

  • Beginner tutorial improved after inviting models.

  • Improved “fighting robbers” guidance.

  • Renamed all “plots” to Studios.

  • Robots now turn or sidestep when stopping.

  • Fixed slow movement issue for customers from waiting area to front desk.

  • Disabled collision between water-carrying staff and customers.

  • Fixed issue where characters got stuck after being knocked away.

  • Shift key now toggles walk/run.

