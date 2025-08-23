 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19710865
Patch notes via Steam Community

Patch 1.0.5

- August 23, 2025

Gameplay Changes:

- Draugar can no longer spawn within 25 meters of a player.

- Draugar can no longer spawn farther than 70 meters from any one player.

- Reduced starting grenade capacity to 2 (was 4).

- Bullet Buffet increases grenade capacity to 4.

- Increased cost of Bullet Buffet to $4,000 (was $3,000).

- Increased cost of Double Tap to $2,500 (was $2,000).

- Moderately increased visual recoil of M1 Garand.

Misc:

- Updated the Round Complete text's font.

- Adjusted lighting, skyboxes and post processing on Blodhavn and Dreadmill Farm.

Bug Fixes:

- Fixed issue causing the scoreboard not to update the cash amount instantly after buying wallbuys and perks.

- Draugar should now properly avoid running straight through a wagon on Blodhavn.

- Draugar ragdolls should now all consistently get thrown when killed by a hand grenade.

