Patch 1.0.5
- August 23, 2025
Gameplay Changes:
- Draugar can no longer spawn within 25 meters of a player.
- Draugar can no longer spawn farther than 70 meters from any one player.
- Reduced starting grenade capacity to 2 (was 4).
- Bullet Buffet increases grenade capacity to 4.
- Increased cost of Bullet Buffet to $4,000 (was $3,000).
- Increased cost of Double Tap to $2,500 (was $2,000).
- Moderately increased visual recoil of M1 Garand.
Misc:
- Updated the Round Complete text's font.
- Adjusted lighting, skyboxes and post processing on Blodhavn and Dreadmill Farm.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed issue causing the scoreboard not to update the cash amount instantly after buying wallbuys and perks.
- Draugar should now properly avoid running straight through a wagon on Blodhavn.
- Draugar ragdolls should now all consistently get thrown when killed by a hand grenade.
Changed files in this update